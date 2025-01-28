Left Menu

Celebrating Linguistic Legacy: Amar Ujala's 'Akashdeep' Honors Literary Maestros

Renowned poets Govind Mishra and Sitanshu Yashaschandra received the 'Akashdeep' award, Amar Ujala's top tribute to Indian literary excellence. Their contributions to Hindi and Gujarati literature underscore a commitment to cultural unity across languages. Additional awards celebrated notable works published in 2023 across multiple Indian languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:28 IST
Prominent Hindi poet Govind Mishra and revered Gujarati poet Sitanshu Yashaschandra have been conferred with the coveted 'Akashdeep' award, the highest accolade of Amar Ujala's Shabd Samman initiative. The esteemed honor recognizes their lifetime contributions to Indian literature and culture.

Born in Gujarat's Kutch region on August 19, 1941, Yashaschandra has made unparalleled contributions to modern Gujarati literature and art. Similarly, born on August 1, 1939, in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, Mishra has significantly impacted Hindi writing.

Initiated in 2018, the Akashdeep award celebrates the rich tapestry of Indian languages. Recipients receive Rs 5 lakh, a citation, and a symbolic Ganga statue. This year, Gujarati was among the honored languages, joining previous recipients, including Kannada, Marathi, and others.

Amar Ujala also announced the 'Shreshtha Kriti Samman' for outstanding Hindi literary works published in 2023, honoring poets and authors such as Jyoti Chawla, Yugal Joshi, and more. Each award includes Rs 1 lakh, a citation, and a symbolic Ganga statue.

The selection process involved a jury of notable literary figures, reflecting the awards' prestigious nature and commitment to honoring outstanding contributions across Indian linguistic traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

