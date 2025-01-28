Celebrating Linguistic Legacy: Amar Ujala's 'Akashdeep' Honors Literary Maestros

Prominent Hindi poet Govind Mishra and revered Gujarati poet Sitanshu Yashaschandra have been conferred with the coveted 'Akashdeep' award, the highest accolade of Amar Ujala's Shabd Samman initiative. The esteemed honor recognizes their lifetime contributions to Indian literature and culture.

Born in Gujarat's Kutch region on August 19, 1941, Yashaschandra has made unparalleled contributions to modern Gujarati literature and art. Similarly, born on August 1, 1939, in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, Mishra has significantly impacted Hindi writing.

Initiated in 2018, the Akashdeep award celebrates the rich tapestry of Indian languages. Recipients receive Rs 5 lakh, a citation, and a symbolic Ganga statue. This year, Gujarati was among the honored languages, joining previous recipients, including Kannada, Marathi, and others.

Amar Ujala also announced the 'Shreshtha Kriti Samman' for outstanding Hindi literary works published in 2023, honoring poets and authors such as Jyoti Chawla, Yugal Joshi, and more. Each award includes Rs 1 lakh, a citation, and a symbolic Ganga statue.

The selection process involved a jury of notable literary figures, reflecting the awards' prestigious nature and commitment to honoring outstanding contributions across Indian linguistic traditions.

