Ben Stiller Reinforces Phone Ban on 'Severance' Set

Actor and director Ben Stiller has enacted a strict 'no phone' policy on the sets of 'Severance' to ensure a distraction-free environment, as reported by Variety. This measure was enforced during the production of the series' second season, which debuted on Apple TV+ on February 18, after a three-year hiatus.

Stiller emphasized the importance of keeping phones away from the actors' vicinity, stating, "Crew have to use phones sometimes to communicate, but, for me, I like no phones anywhere near the eyeshots of the actors." He stressed that such distractions undermine the actors' focus and called it essential for maintaining the performers' and crew's dedication.

Drawing inspiration from filmmaker Noah Baumbach, with whom he worked on 'Greenberg', Stiller adopted similar measures on the set, including reducing downtime by limiting chairs. He shared this experience on Mike Birbiglia's "Working It Out" podcast. Stiller believes these strategies motivate everyone involved and ensure commitment to creating quality content.

