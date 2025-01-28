National Games in Uttarakhand: A Grand Opening with Cultural Flair

The 38th National Games began in Uttarakhand with a colorful ceremony highlighting local religious traditions and biodiversity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the guest of honor, used the occasion to reaffirm his government's aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics.

Approximately 10,000 athletes across 32 disciplines are competing for 450 gold medals, with events taking place in seven cities. Dehradun serves as the main venue for the Games, which conclude on February 14. Modi inaugurated the Games, emphasizing the role of sports in India's development and offering health tips to combat obesity during his speech.

The opening ceremony featured traditional cultural performances, including 'Tandav', paying homage to Lord Shiva. Highlights also included the portrayal of themes such as the descent of the Ganges and the deity-rich landscapes of Uttarakhand. Olympic and Commonwealth Games dignitaries were present as the event took off, creating a significant moment for Uttarakhand, celebrating its 25th year as a state.

(With inputs from agencies.)