Mumbai Police Strengthen Case in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday disclosed significant evidence implicating the arrested suspect in the high-profile stabbing case of actor Saif Ali Khan. During a press conference, authorities presented their case against Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who journeyed to India from Bangladesh and resided in Kolkata before targeting Khan in his Bandra home.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, addressed speculation regarding fingerprint mismatches, firmly stating that, "The collected oral, physical, and technical evidence strongly supports the suspect's involvement in the attack." The accused was apprehended soon after the incident that left Khan with severe injuries, requiring immediate medical attention at Lilavati Hospital.

Following his recent discharge from the hospital, Saif Ali Khan returned home, greeted supporters, and acknowledged the press. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, appealed for privacy, urging the media and public to respect the family's need for space amid the ongoing investigation. Her statement underscored the stress caused by intense public scrutiny, emphasizing the family's request for discretion during this challenging period.

