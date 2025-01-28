Macron Unveils Grand Plans for Louvre Overhaul

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced an ambitious plan to renovate the Louvre Museum, aiming to address issues of overcrowding and outdated facilities. The transformation will include a dedicated room for Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa.

Macron unveiled that a new entrance near the River Seine is expected by 2031, alongside the creation of subterranean rooms. Financial details remain undisclosed, though the renovation is projected to cost hundreds of millions of euros.

The Louvre's last major renovation in the 1980s introduced the iconic glass pyramid. Now, issues such as water leaks and temperature inconsistencies threaten the preservation of artworks, prompting this extensive overhaul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

