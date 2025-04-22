Left Menu

Power Partnership: India's Khattar to Boost Nepal Ties

Indian Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visits Nepal for two days, focusing on energy collaborations. Khattar inspects Arun-3 hydropower project, co-inaugurates transmission lines, and discusses further investments. He will also meet Nepali leaders, strengthening bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:48 IST
Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Indian Minister of Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, arrived in Kathmandu on a two-day official visit. His arrival follows an invitation by Nepal's Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, Dipak Khadka. The collaboration aims to strengthen energy ties between the two nations.

During his visit, Minister Khattar is set to inspect the Arun-3 Hydropower Project in Sankhuwasabha, developed by SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (SAPDC), a subsidiary of India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam. Accompanied by Minister Khadka, both officials will review the project's powerhouse and dam, which are nearing completion.

Furthermore, Khattar and Khadka will inaugurate key infrastructure components, including the 200 kV transmission line under the Koshi Corridor, achieved with Indian support. They will also sign an agreement to jointly invest in future projects. Khattar's itinerary concludes with a visit to Muktinath Temple and meetings with Nepalese leadership to discuss expanded energy investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

