Power Partnership: India's Khattar to Boost Nepal Ties

Indian Minister of Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, arrived in Kathmandu on a two-day official visit. His arrival follows an invitation by Nepal's Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, Dipak Khadka. The collaboration aims to strengthen energy ties between the two nations.

During his visit, Minister Khattar is set to inspect the Arun-3 Hydropower Project in Sankhuwasabha, developed by SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (SAPDC), a subsidiary of India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam. Accompanied by Minister Khadka, both officials will review the project's powerhouse and dam, which are nearing completion.

Furthermore, Khattar and Khadka will inaugurate key infrastructure components, including the 200 kV transmission line under the Koshi Corridor, achieved with Indian support. They will also sign an agreement to jointly invest in future projects. Khattar's itinerary concludes with a visit to Muktinath Temple and meetings with Nepalese leadership to discuss expanded energy investments.

