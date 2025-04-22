Violence Erupts in Murshidabad: Political Accusations and Arrests Follow

Amid ongoing unrest in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, prominent political figures have voiced strong criticism of the state's leadership. Kailash Vijayvargiya, a Minister from Madhya Pradesh, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of prioritizing her political position over public welfare, alleging she supports Bangladeshi intruders at the expense of local Hindus. Vijayvargiya contended that the Union Government is taking the situation seriously, in contrast to Banerjee.

Echoing these sentiments, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized Banerjee's strategy of appeasement politics under the guise of secularism, likening the current tensions to those from India's partition era. He suggested that Banerjee's approach is increasingly alienating her from the public.

Violence erupted in Murshidabad on April 11 during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, escalating into widespread chaos involving arson and property damage. The unrest has led to several casualties and forced thousands to flee their homes, spreading to other districts like Malda and Hooghly. Odisha Police have arrested six individuals linked to the violence as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)