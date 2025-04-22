Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Murshidabad: Political Accusations and Arrests Follow

Political tensions escalate as Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami accuse West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of appeasement politics amid violence in Murshidabad. Odisha Police arrest six linked to unrest, with protests spreading to multiple districts and affecting thousands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:48 IST
Violence Erupts in Murshidabad: Political Accusations and Arrests Follow
Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing unrest in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, prominent political figures have voiced strong criticism of the state's leadership. Kailash Vijayvargiya, a Minister from Madhya Pradesh, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of prioritizing her political position over public welfare, alleging she supports Bangladeshi intruders at the expense of local Hindus. Vijayvargiya contended that the Union Government is taking the situation seriously, in contrast to Banerjee.

Echoing these sentiments, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized Banerjee's strategy of appeasement politics under the guise of secularism, likening the current tensions to those from India's partition era. He suggested that Banerjee's approach is increasingly alienating her from the public.

Violence erupted in Murshidabad on April 11 during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, escalating into widespread chaos involving arson and property damage. The unrest has led to several casualties and forced thousands to flee their homes, spreading to other districts like Malda and Hooghly. Odisha Police have arrested six individuals linked to the violence as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025