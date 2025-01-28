Left Menu

Airfare Controversy Clouds Sacred Maha Kumbh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has criticized airlines for dramatically increasing airfares to Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh, dubbing it as 'exploitation of faith.' Chadha urges the government to intervene to make travel affordable for pilgrims attending the religious event crucial to followers of Sanatan Dharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:06 IST
Airfare Controversy Clouds Sacred Maha Kumbh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has voiced strong objections to the dramatic rise in airfare prices to Prayagraj, questioning the airlines' integrity during the Maha Kumbh Mela. The venue, Prayagraj, has seen ticket prices hiked from the usual Rs 5,000 to a staggering Rs 60,000.

Chadha called on the central government to take swift action either by capping flight prices or providing more affordable travel options. The MP highlighted the religious significance of the Maha Kumbh, which attracts millions of devotees seeking spiritual solace.

With past interventions proving successful, Chadha expressed hope that the government will address this issue, ensuring reasonably priced tickets are available for all pilgrims. The plea comes as electoral activities intensify in Delhi, with Assembly elections on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025