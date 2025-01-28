Airfare Controversy Clouds Sacred Maha Kumbh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has voiced strong objections to the dramatic rise in airfare prices to Prayagraj, questioning the airlines' integrity during the Maha Kumbh Mela. The venue, Prayagraj, has seen ticket prices hiked from the usual Rs 5,000 to a staggering Rs 60,000.

Chadha called on the central government to take swift action either by capping flight prices or providing more affordable travel options. The MP highlighted the religious significance of the Maha Kumbh, which attracts millions of devotees seeking spiritual solace.

With past interventions proving successful, Chadha expressed hope that the government will address this issue, ensuring reasonably priced tickets are available for all pilgrims. The plea comes as electoral activities intensify in Delhi, with Assembly elections on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)