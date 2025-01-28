Uttar Pradesh's Maha Kumbh Tableau Wins People's Choice Award
Uttar Pradesh's tableau won first place in the People's Choice Award at the Republic Day parade, receiving 40% of votes. It showcased the Maha Kumbh's spirituality, heritage, and technological advancements, featuring replicas and depictions of mythological tales, sages, and the sacred confluence at Prayagraj.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh's tableau wowed audiences at the Republic Day parade, clinching first place in the People's Choice Award with a notable 40% of votes, totaling over 25,000, according to state officials.
The elaborate display celebrated the Maha Kumbh, underscoring the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati in Prayagraj, a historic and spiritual gathering point for millions of devotees.
Emphasizing Uttar Pradesh's fusion of tradition and development, the tableau titled 'Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas' featured vivid depictions of mythological events, including the 'Samudra Manthan', alongside high-tech innovations like an Integrated Command and Control Centre for efficient security and crowd management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
