Pilgrim Protocol: Uttar Pradesh's Call for Safety at Maha Kumbh

After a stampede at the Maha Kumbh caused multiple injuries, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath urged pilgrims to bathe at nearby ghats rather than crowding the Sangam Nose. The plea comes amid a major religious gathering marked by the unique celestial 'Triveni Yog' alignment, attracting millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a stampede at the Maha Kumbh that left several injured, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a public appeal urging pilgrims to perform their ritual baths at nearby ghats, instead of the overcrowded Sangam Nose, to ensure safety.

During a high-level meeting with top officials, Adityanath reinforced the dangers of overcrowding, calling on people not to be swayed by rumors and to rely on official sources for information. The meeting was attended by senior law enforcement and government officials, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

With millions converging for the spiritually significant 'Mauni Amavasya' under a rare celestial alignment, the government has designated multiple bathing sites to maintain order and preserve the sanctity of the event. Adityanath's administration stresses adherence to safety protocols and official guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

