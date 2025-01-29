Left Menu

Radio City Tunes into Growth: MBL's Q3 Success Story

Music Broadcast Limited, India's premier private FM radio broadcaster, reported significant financial growth for Q3FY25. The company saw an 8% revenue increase year-on-year and a 15% rise in EBITDA, driven by innovative solutions. Their digital business also achieved remarkable 53% growth, affirming their strategic focus on content creation and audience engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:14 IST
Radio City Tunes into Growth: MBL's Q3 Success Story
  • Country:
  • India

Music Broadcast Limited, India's first private FM radio broadcaster, has announced impressive financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company reported an 8% growth in revenue, reaching Rs. 65 crore, alongside a substantial 15% rise in EBITDA, totalling Rs. 18 crore.

In a statement, Director Shailesh Gupta highlighted the success of MBL's diverse strategies in maintaining a 19% market share. The firm's digital business exhibited a stellar 53% year-on-year growth, reflecting strategic content expansion and audience engagement efforts.

Radio City, a subsidiary of MBL, remains a top choice for advertisers, capturing 40% of the industry's client base. The broadcaster continually innovates, integrating digital advancements such as AI-driven RJ Sia and launching platforms like Muzartdisco, supporting independent artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025