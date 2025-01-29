Radio City Tunes into Growth: MBL's Q3 Success Story
Music Broadcast Limited, India's premier private FM radio broadcaster, reported significant financial growth for Q3FY25. The company saw an 8% revenue increase year-on-year and a 15% rise in EBITDA, driven by innovative solutions. Their digital business also achieved remarkable 53% growth, affirming their strategic focus on content creation and audience engagement.
- Country:
- India
Music Broadcast Limited, India's first private FM radio broadcaster, has announced impressive financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company reported an 8% growth in revenue, reaching Rs. 65 crore, alongside a substantial 15% rise in EBITDA, totalling Rs. 18 crore.
In a statement, Director Shailesh Gupta highlighted the success of MBL's diverse strategies in maintaining a 19% market share. The firm's digital business exhibited a stellar 53% year-on-year growth, reflecting strategic content expansion and audience engagement efforts.
Radio City, a subsidiary of MBL, remains a top choice for advertisers, capturing 40% of the industry's client base. The broadcaster continually innovates, integrating digital advancements such as AI-driven RJ Sia and launching platforms like Muzartdisco, supporting independent artists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Humans at the helm: Driving innovation and security in AI development
Research and innovation in scientific institutions are part of temperament of new India: PM Modi.
Safex Chemicals: Celebrating 34 Years of Innovation and Growth
Driving Innovation: JLR and Tata's Next-Level Connectivity
Paperworld India 2025: A Showcase of Innovation and Sustainability in Stationery and Gifting