Crafting Connections: Revolutionizing Branding in Tier 2 Markets

Branding is evolving beyond metro cities, thriving in tier 2 markets with rising aspirations. Brands focus on storytelling and personalization using local insights. Apostrophe Communications and trueBrowns discuss their tailored approaches in engaging with local audiences and balancing traditional and digital media strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:17 IST
Luxury branding is no longer just a big-city game. Tier 2 markets are where aspirations meet tradition, with brands seizing opportunities for growth by focusing on authentic storytelling and personal connections.

Key figures like Kritika Lalchandani of Apostrophe Communications and Udita Bansal of trueBrowns are at the forefront, sharing insights on adapting brand strategies to local dynamics.

These experts reveal the balance between traditional and digital media, highlighting the growing importance of engaging in regional languages and using influencers to resonate with diverse audiences. Catch more stories from this dynamic landscape on Brand Ki Baat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

