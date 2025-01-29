Left Menu

Global Culinary Showdown: Young Chef Olympiad Returns

The International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO), the largest culinary contest for student chefs, returns for its 11th edition on February 1. Bringing together participants from 50 countries, the competition will see young chefs vying for a trophy and cash prize, with events taking place across major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:28 IST
Global Culinary Showdown: Young Chef Olympiad Returns
  • Country:
  • India

The International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) is making a much-anticipated return for its 11th edition on February 1. Dubbed the world's largest culinary competition for student chefs, it will take place in Indian cities like Goa, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

This year's Olympiad will feature talented young chefs from 50 nations, including India, the USA, France, South Korea, Australia, and Egypt. They will compete for the prestigious Champion Trophy and a $5,000 cash prize. Organised by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) in partnership with London's International Hospitality Council (IHC), the event aims to showcase rising culinary talent globally.

A distinguished panel chaired by Professor David Foskett and including Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, and Michelin-starred chefs will judge the competition. The finale will be held in Kolkata, with winners announced on February 8, highlighting the Olympiad's global impact after a decade of fostering young culinary talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025