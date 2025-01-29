Global Culinary Showdown: Young Chef Olympiad Returns

The International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) is making a much-anticipated return for its 11th edition on February 1. Dubbed the world's largest culinary competition for student chefs, it will take place in Indian cities like Goa, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

This year's Olympiad will feature talented young chefs from 50 nations, including India, the USA, France, South Korea, Australia, and Egypt. They will compete for the prestigious Champion Trophy and a $5,000 cash prize. Organised by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) in partnership with London's International Hospitality Council (IHC), the event aims to showcase rising culinary talent globally.

A distinguished panel chaired by Professor David Foskett and including Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, and Michelin-starred chefs will judge the competition. The finale will be held in Kolkata, with winners announced on February 8, highlighting the Olympiad's global impact after a decade of fostering young culinary talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)