Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Maha Kumbh Claims Lives
A tragic stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh in the Sangam area, resulting in multiple casualties. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences and maintained contact with Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered profound sympathy to those affected by the incident.
In a tragic incident early Wednesday morning, multiple casualties were reported as a stampede broke out at the Maha Kumbh in the Sangam area. Pilgrims had gathered in large numbers to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.
Expressing his deep sorrow over the loss of lives, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He emphasized that the administration is actively treating the injured in hospitals and confirmed that he is in regular touch with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and local officials.
Though the Uttar Pradesh government has not disclosed the exact number of casualties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the devotees who lost loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
