Lando Norris Leads in First Practice at Japanese Grand Prix
Lando Norris led the first practice session for McLaren at the Japanese Grand Prix, while Yuki Tsunoda impressed with the sixth fastest lap on his Red Bull debut. George Russell placed second for Mercedes, and the session saw notable performances from several other drivers, setting the stage for upcoming practices.
Lando Norris topped the leaderboard in the initial practice session for McLaren at the Japanese Grand Prix, highlighting an eventful day at Suzuka Circuit. Despite early challenges, Norris switched to soft tyres and posted an impressive time of one minute, 28.549 seconds.
Mercedes' George Russell remained a competitive force, taking second position, closely followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. Meanwhile, the spotlight was on Yuki Tsunoda, whose Red Bull debut resulted in a commendable sixth-place finish, barely a tenth of a second behind four-time world champion Max Verstappen.
In contrast, Liam Lawson found himself struggling to match the pace, finishing 13th, while his teammate Isack Hadjar secured the eighth fastest time. The day's events set a competitive tone ahead of the next practice and the upcoming race.
(With inputs from agencies.)
