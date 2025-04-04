Left Menu

Defensive Crisis: Gabriel Magalhaes Out for Season

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring surgery, exacerbating the team's defensive challenges as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League. The injury woes also include concerns over multiple players amidst a strenuous season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-04-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 09:30 IST
Defensive Crisis: Gabriel Magalhaes Out for Season
Gabriel Magalhaes
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal faces a significant setback as defender Gabriel Magalhaes is sidelined for the season following a required hamstring surgery. This injury intensifies the club's existing defensive challenges ahead of their crucial Champions League quarterfinal clash with Real Madrid.

The Brazil international was forced to leave the field during Arsenal's recent 2-1 victory over Fulham, marking yet another injury issue for the team to contend with. Gabriel will undergo surgery and subsequently begin an intensive rehabilitation program targeting a return for the next season.

Arsenal's defensive concerns deepen with uncertainties surrounding the fitness of defenders Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, and right-back Jurrien Timber. Additional injury challenges include the prolonged absences of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Kai Havertz, adding to Arsenal's tumultuous season as they strive to close the gap in the Premier League behind leaders Liverpool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025