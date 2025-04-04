Defensive Crisis: Gabriel Magalhaes Out for Season

Arsenal faces a significant setback as defender Gabriel Magalhaes is sidelined for the season following a required hamstring surgery. This injury intensifies the club's existing defensive challenges ahead of their crucial Champions League quarterfinal clash with Real Madrid.

The Brazil international was forced to leave the field during Arsenal's recent 2-1 victory over Fulham, marking yet another injury issue for the team to contend with. Gabriel will undergo surgery and subsequently begin an intensive rehabilitation program targeting a return for the next season.

Arsenal's defensive concerns deepen with uncertainties surrounding the fitness of defenders Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, and right-back Jurrien Timber. Additional injury challenges include the prolonged absences of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Kai Havertz, adding to Arsenal's tumultuous season as they strive to close the gap in the Premier League behind leaders Liverpool.

(With inputs from agencies.)