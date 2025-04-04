Defensive Crisis: Gabriel Magalhaes Out for Season
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring surgery, exacerbating the team's defensive challenges as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League. The injury woes also include concerns over multiple players amidst a strenuous season.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Arsenal faces a significant setback as defender Gabriel Magalhaes is sidelined for the season following a required hamstring surgery. This injury intensifies the club's existing defensive challenges ahead of their crucial Champions League quarterfinal clash with Real Madrid.
The Brazil international was forced to leave the field during Arsenal's recent 2-1 victory over Fulham, marking yet another injury issue for the team to contend with. Gabriel will undergo surgery and subsequently begin an intensive rehabilitation program targeting a return for the next season.
Arsenal's defensive concerns deepen with uncertainties surrounding the fitness of defenders Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, and right-back Jurrien Timber. Additional injury challenges include the prolonged absences of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Kai Havertz, adding to Arsenal's tumultuous season as they strive to close the gap in the Premier League behind leaders Liverpool.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Premier League (IPL) lifts ban on using saliva on ball that was imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to BCCI source.
Roma's Champions League Hopes Dented as Dybala Faces Surgery
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs in an Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad.
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea knock out Man City to reach women's Champions League semis
Chelsea Triumphs: Epic Comeback in Women’s Champions League