Unlawful Statue Installations Spark Legal Actions in Bhadohi
In Bhadohi district, unauthorized installations of Dr BR Ambedkar's statues led to legal actions. Authorities removed the statues, situated on government land, due to concerns over potential unrest. The district administration has illuminated the legal implications and urged residents to seek prior approval before such installations.
In the Bhadohi district, authorities filed a case concerning the unauthorized setup of Dr BR Ambedkar's statues at two locations in Aurai tehsil, allegedly as an encroachment on government land.
The district administration, amid concerns of potential unrest, swiftly removed the statues from Ahimanpur and Chak Judawan villages. Legal proceedings were initiated against Ajay Kumar Gautam, Manoj Kumar Gautam, and others under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
The police urged residents to refrain from installing statues on government land without necessary approvals to avoid conflicts. The tehsil officials made it clear that unauthorized installations are subject to legal actions.
