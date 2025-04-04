Unlawful Statue Installations Spark Legal Actions in Bhadohi

In the Bhadohi district, authorities filed a case concerning the unauthorized setup of Dr BR Ambedkar's statues at two locations in Aurai tehsil, allegedly as an encroachment on government land.

The district administration, amid concerns of potential unrest, swiftly removed the statues from Ahimanpur and Chak Judawan villages. Legal proceedings were initiated against Ajay Kumar Gautam, Manoj Kumar Gautam, and others under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The police urged residents to refrain from installing statues on government land without necessary approvals to avoid conflicts. The tehsil officials made it clear that unauthorized installations are subject to legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)