Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: PM Modi's Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over a stampede at the Maha Kumbh, leading to casualties and injuries. The incident occurred in Prayagraj during the 'Mauni Amavasya' holy dip. Modi announced contact with Uttar Pradesh authorities and recommended prompt support while offering prayers for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:37 IST
Akhara members gather at Triveni Sangam to take 'Amrit snan'. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his heartfelt condolences following a stampede at the Maha Kumbh, leaving many casualties and injuries. Modi assured that he is in consistent communication with the Uttar Pradesh government to oversee the situation.

In a statement before his rally at Delhi's Kartar Nagar, Modi conveyed his sorrow and wishes for the swift recovery of the injured. He stressed the importance of governmental support in this critical time.

Reports indicate the stampede occurred early on 'Mauni Amavasya' in Prayagraj. The Prime Minister extended his condolences through a social media post, while local authorities are assisting those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

