Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: PM Modi's Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his heartfelt condolences following a stampede at the Maha Kumbh, leaving many casualties and injuries. Modi assured that he is in consistent communication with the Uttar Pradesh government to oversee the situation.

In a statement before his rally at Delhi's Kartar Nagar, Modi conveyed his sorrow and wishes for the swift recovery of the injured. He stressed the importance of governmental support in this critical time.

Reports indicate the stampede occurred early on 'Mauni Amavasya' in Prayagraj. The Prime Minister extended his condolences through a social media post, while local authorities are assisting those affected.

