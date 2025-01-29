Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Chaos: Devotees Stuck Amidst Massive Crowds

Thousands of devotees traveling to the Maha Kumbh festival were stranded at the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border due to heavy crowds in Prayagraj. MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reported that provisions for food and accommodation were arranged while urging devotees' patience amid safety and security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:45 IST
  • India

Thousands of vehicles transporting devotees to the Maha Kumbh festival found themselves trapped at the border between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The congestion was due to an overwhelming turnout in Prayagraj, according to officials.

To address the situation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced via social media that arrangements had been made for food and accommodation for the stranded devotees in Rewa district.

The administration is diligently working with police and health officials to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims as efforts continue to manage the massive influx of visitors seeking a spiritual experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

