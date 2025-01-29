Maha Kumbh Chaos: Devotees Stuck Amidst Massive Crowds

Thousands of vehicles transporting devotees to the Maha Kumbh festival found themselves trapped at the border between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The congestion was due to an overwhelming turnout in Prayagraj, according to officials.

To address the situation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced via social media that arrangements had been made for food and accommodation for the stranded devotees in Rewa district.

The administration is diligently working with police and health officials to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims as efforts continue to manage the massive influx of visitors seeking a spiritual experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)