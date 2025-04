Rana Sanga's Legacy Ignites Passion and Controversy in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the legendary Rajput ruler Rana Sanga on his birth anniversary, asserting that the ruler's courage will inspire future generations of Indians. In a Hindi message on social media platform X, Adityanath praised Rana Sanga's dedication to faith and hailed him as a patriot.

The celebrations in honor of Rana Sanga also involved significant gatherings across Uttar Pradesh, with a major event in Agra. This commemoration follows controversy stirred by Ramji Lal Suman of the Samajwadi Party, who described Rana Sanga as a 'traitor,' provoking anger among Kshatriya groups.

In response, groups such as the Karni Sena organized protests, leading to vandalism at Suman's residence in Agra. While an FIR was lodged, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav criticized the state's handling of law and order, accusing Adityanath's administration of fostering an 'underground force' that targets political dissenters.

(With inputs from agencies.)