Statue Standoff: Tensions Escalate Over Ambedkar Statue Removal in Uttar Pradesh

Tension flared up in Mawai Khatri village, about 36 kilometers from Lucknow, as authorities clashed with villagers over the removal of a Dr. BR Ambedkar statue. The statue was installed without official permission on gram sabha land outside a primary school just three days ago.

On Saturday, police faced heavy resistance as hundreds protested against the statue's removal, leading to a chaotic scene. The protest escalated quickly, with some demonstrators pelting stones and injuring six officers. In response, police deployed tear gas to manage the unruly crowd.

A considerable police force, including personnel from various stations and the PAC, was deployed after the clash. Intervention from local MLA Yogesh Shukla helped to pacify the protestors. A temporary agreement allowed the statue to remain but covered, as authorities continue dialogue for a peaceful resolution.

