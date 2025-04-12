Left Menu

Statue Standoff: Tensions Escalate Over Ambedkar Statue Removal in Uttar Pradesh

A standoff erupted in Mawai Khatri village near Lucknow after authorities attempted to remove a recently erected statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar. Tear gas was deployed to disperse protesting villagers. An agreement was later reached to temporarily cover the statue, pending further dialogue to resolve the dispute.

Updated: 12-04-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:15 IST
Tension flared up in Mawai Khatri village, about 36 kilometers from Lucknow, as authorities clashed with villagers over the removal of a Dr. BR Ambedkar statue. The statue was installed without official permission on gram sabha land outside a primary school just three days ago.

On Saturday, police faced heavy resistance as hundreds protested against the statue's removal, leading to a chaotic scene. The protest escalated quickly, with some demonstrators pelting stones and injuring six officers. In response, police deployed tear gas to manage the unruly crowd.

A considerable police force, including personnel from various stations and the PAC, was deployed after the clash. Intervention from local MLA Yogesh Shukla helped to pacify the protestors. A temporary agreement allowed the statue to remain but covered, as authorities continue dialogue for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

