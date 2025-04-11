PM Modi's Spiritual and Development Odyssey: A Day in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Guruji Maharaj Temple and oversaw development projects in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. He spearheaded initiatives including infrastructure developments worth over Rs 3880 crore in Varanasi and introduced welfare schemes like the Ayushman Vay Vandana for senior citizens during his day-long visit.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the revered Guruji Maharaj Temple in Isagarh, Madhya Pradesh, where he engaged in religious rituals and explored the temple and its surroundings at Anandpur Dham. Known for its spiritual and philanthropic missions, Anandpur Dham is spread over 315 hectares and features a modern cowshed holding over 500 cows, along with various agricultural projects under the Shri Anandpur Trust. The trust also operates a charitable hospital and runs educational institutions in the villages of Sukhpur and Anandpur.
Following his spiritual engagements, PM Modi arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, to lay the foundation stone for numerous development initiatives valued at over Rs 3880 crore. Welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he initiated significant infrastructure projects, including a new road bridge connecting Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, and highway enhancements such as a road tunnel near Varanasi International Airport. Furthermore, PM Modi inaugurated transmission substations in Jaunpur, Chandauli, and Ghazipur districts.
The Prime Minister also launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, providing senior citizens with healthcare cards, reiterating his promise of accessible medical treatment for the elderly. During the public address, he emphasized localized healthcare improvements and distributed Geographical Indication certificates to local artists. Additionally, bonuses worth Rs 105 crore were transferred to milk suppliers linked with Banas Dairy, furthering the region's economic support.
