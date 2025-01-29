Ras Al Khaimah Targets 30% Growth in Indian Tourism
Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority expects a 30% increase in Indian visitors in 2025, following a successful 2024 with 25,493 arrivals. New initiatives, including free visas for MICE and weddings, aim to boost tourism, complemented by enhanced hotel offerings and marketing strategies.
The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has projected a 30% increase in Indian tourist arrivals this year, following the 25,493 Indian visitors recorded in 2024.
A fresh initiative launched in July 2024, offering complimentary visas for MICE and wedding events, is part of the strategy to bolster footfalls until March 2025.
CEO Raki Phillips attributes the robust performance to new hotels, marketing campaigns, and increased airport connectivity, with the region welcoming 1.28 million overnight arrivals in 2024.
