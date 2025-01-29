Left Menu

Ras Al Khaimah Targets 30% Growth in Indian Tourism

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority expects a 30% increase in Indian visitors in 2025, following a successful 2024 with 25,493 arrivals. New initiatives, including free visas for MICE and weddings, aim to boost tourism, complemented by enhanced hotel offerings and marketing strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:54 IST
Ras Al Khaimah Targets 30% Growth in Indian Tourism
Overtourism Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has projected a 30% increase in Indian tourist arrivals this year, following the 25,493 Indian visitors recorded in 2024.

A fresh initiative launched in July 2024, offering complimentary visas for MICE and wedding events, is part of the strategy to bolster footfalls until March 2025.

CEO Raki Phillips attributes the robust performance to new hotels, marketing campaigns, and increased airport connectivity, with the region welcoming 1.28 million overnight arrivals in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025