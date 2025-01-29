Tripura Honors: Gold Medal Named After CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed gratitude towards his alma mater, King George's Medical University in Lucknow, for honoring him by instituting a gold medal in his name. Saha noted the nostalgic significance of this accolade, designed to recognize outstanding students in Dental Sciences.

This recognition is set to commemorate students who excel in the domain of oral and maxillofacial surgery annually. King George's Medical University, a renowned institution, celebrated the achievements of their alumnus by recognizing the potential and work of future practitioners under Saha's esteemed name.

Maxillofacial surgery, the specialty of Chief Minister Saha, addresses various conditions affecting the face, neck, and jaw. The award will serve as a beacon of excellence and inspiration for aspiring surgeons stepping into this challenging field.

(With inputs from agencies.)