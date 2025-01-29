Tragedy at the Maha Kumbh: Leaders Mourn Stampede Loss

Political figures from diverse parties lamented the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, which led to numerous fatalities and injuries. Leaders were quick to convey their sympathy and hope for swift recovery of those hurt.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Haryana chief minister, expressed his sorrow on social media, describing the stampede on Mauni Amavasya as deeply distressing. He extended his tribute to the deceased and offered condolences to the grieving families, alongside wishes for the injured's recovery.

Other political figures, including Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and MP Kumari Selja, expressed their sorrow. They criticized the management of the event and urged immediate improvements to prevent such incidents in the future. Chief Ministers and authorities from neighboring states also shared their condolences and prayers.

