Jair Bolsonaro's Surgical Recovery Amid Political Turmoil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro underwent a successful surgery, his fifth since a 2018 stabbing. Amid recovery, he continues to seek political support for an amnesty bill for his supporters involved in the 2022 capital storming. Bolsonaro faces potential trial and election ban but plans a 2024 presidential bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 06:29 IST
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is on the mend following a grueling surgery on Sunday, marking his fifth operation since the infamous 2018 stabbing. His wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, confirmed his stable condition on social media, expressing deep gratitude towards supporters.

The extensive procedure lasted nearly 12 hours, underscoring its complexity. Initial expectations pegged the surgery at six hours. The medical team was slated to address the media later on the operation day to shed more light on his condition.

Even amidst recovery, Bolsonaro remains entrenched in political affairs. He pushes for an amnesty bill for backers who stormed the capital post his 2022 defeat, hoping to counter Brazil's Supreme Court ruling that could lead to his prosecution. Though banned from contesting until 2030, Bolsonaro is determined to run against President Lula in 2024.

