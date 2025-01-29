Royal Arrival: Princess Beatrice Welcomes Baby Girl

Princess Beatrice of the United Kingdom has announced the birth of her second daughter with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Athena Elizabeth Rose arrived on Wednesday at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Mapelli Mozzi described their newborn as 'tiny and absolutely perfect.' The couple, parents to a daughter, Sienna, who was born in 2021, and Mapelli Mozzi's son, Wolfie, are overjoyed with their growing family.

Beatrice, the ninth-in-line to the British throne, is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. The royal family, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, shared their delight in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

(With inputs from agencies.)