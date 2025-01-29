De Beers Expands Retail Presence in India with 15 New Stores
De Beers aims to expand its retail presence in India by opening 15 Forevermark brand stores this year. The plan includes establishing 100 stores by 2030, with a revenue target of $1 million. Key focus areas include exclusive stores and diamond verification technology to differentiate natural from synthetic diamonds.
De Beers, a global leader in the diamond industry, announced plans to enter the Indian retail market, launching 15 Forevermark brand stores in 2023.
Amit Pratihari, Managing Director of De Beers India, revealed the company's ambitious goal to establish 100 stores by 2030, targeting $1 million revenue.
The initiative involves a shift towards exclusive stores and enhanced diamond verification technology to distinguish natural from synthetic diamonds, a move crucial for consumer confidence.
