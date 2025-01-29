Left Menu

De Beers Expands Retail Presence in India with 15 New Stores

De Beers aims to expand its retail presence in India by opening 15 Forevermark brand stores this year. The plan includes establishing 100 stores by 2030, with a revenue target of $1 million. Key focus areas include exclusive stores and diamond verification technology to differentiate natural from synthetic diamonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:52 IST
De Beers Expands Retail Presence in India with 15 New Stores
  • Country:
  • India

De Beers, a global leader in the diamond industry, announced plans to enter the Indian retail market, launching 15 Forevermark brand stores in 2023.

Amit Pratihari, Managing Director of De Beers India, revealed the company's ambitious goal to establish 100 stores by 2030, targeting $1 million revenue.

The initiative involves a shift towards exclusive stores and enhanced diamond verification technology to distinguish natural from synthetic diamonds, a move crucial for consumer confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025