Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: A Call for Unity

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has resulted in the loss of 30 lives, with 60 more injured as millions gathered for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. The incident has been described as extremely sad and painful by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

VHP president Alok Kumar has called for all political parties to avoid any culpability games and urged the immediate treatment of the injured and support for bereaved families. He expressed hope that any shortcomings in arrangements would be rectified by the local authorities.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidharthi Parishad (ABVP) is actively assisting victims, providing medical aid and relief. Despite the tragedy, the focus remains on recovery and preventing further chaos during the ongoing religious gathering.

