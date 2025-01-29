Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: A Call for Unity

A deadly stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj claimed 30 lives and injured 60. The Vishva Hindu Parishad expressed condolences and urged political parties to avoid blame games, focusing on aiding victims. Volunteers from various organizations are assisting in the recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has resulted in the loss of 30 lives, with 60 more injured as millions gathered for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. The incident has been described as extremely sad and painful by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

VHP president Alok Kumar has called for all political parties to avoid any culpability games and urged the immediate treatment of the injured and support for bereaved families. He expressed hope that any shortcomings in arrangements would be rectified by the local authorities.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidharthi Parishad (ABVP) is actively assisting victims, providing medical aid and relief. Despite the tragedy, the focus remains on recovery and preventing further chaos during the ongoing religious gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

