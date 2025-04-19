Unveiled Shadows: The RFK Assassination Files Released

The National Archives published nearly 10,000 pages of records Friday connected to the 1968 assassination of Senator Robert F Kennedy. Among the released documents are handwritten notes by convicted gunman Sirhan Sirhan, revealing his obsession with eliminating the Democratic candidate and his expression of political convictions.

Though many files had been released in the past, numerous documents had remained archived in storage until now under the directive of former President Donald Trump. The records continue to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the assassination, including interviews with Sirhan's acquaintances and his political ideology.

This document release coincides with President Kennedy-related files unveiled earlier, reflecting Trump's initiative for transparency on high-profile investigations. Notably, these records reveal Sirhan's discussions with acquaintances expressing his intent, further informing debates on historical narratives.

