Student Uproar: ABVP Challenges HPTU Fee Hike

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest against Himachal Pradesh Technical University's (HPTU) recent fee increase, demanding a rollback to alleviate the financial burden on students.

Students already pay Rs 60,000 per semester, and ABVP warned of escalating protests if their grievances are not addressed. They urged the state government to financially support HPTU, aligning it with other government-run universities to reduce student fees.

HPTU Vice-Chancellor Professor Shashi Kumar Dhiman stated that the fee structure, last set in 2014, is under review following student objections, with the university's finance committee to make recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)