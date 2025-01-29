Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh Mela: Assam Businessman Among Casualties

A 63-year-old businessman from Assam, Nitiranjan Roy, was among 30 fatalities in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Failing to receive help during the chaotic event, Roy, who had traveled for 'Amrit Snan', was found critically injured and later died.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:53 IST
Tragedy at Maha Kumbh Mela: Assam Businessman Among Casualties
businessman
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj claimed the lives of 30 individuals, including a prominent businessman from Assam, Nitiranjan Roy. The tragic incident unfolded in the early hours as pilgrims gathered for a holy dip during the auspicious Mauni Amavasya.

Nitiranjan Roy, aged 63 and proprietor of a well-known sweet shop in Hailakandi, had traveled to the event alongside his family. In the chaos, his family struggled to find him and ultimately discovered him in critical condition. Despite receiving medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have confirmed Roy's death, and arrangements are being made to airlift his body back to Silchar. The incident adds a sombre note to the large-scale religious gathering, raising concerns about crowd management and safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025