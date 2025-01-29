Tragedy at Maha Kumbh Mela: Assam Businessman Among Casualties

An unfortunate stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj claimed the lives of 30 individuals, including a prominent businessman from Assam, Nitiranjan Roy. The tragic incident unfolded in the early hours as pilgrims gathered for a holy dip during the auspicious Mauni Amavasya.

Nitiranjan Roy, aged 63 and proprietor of a well-known sweet shop in Hailakandi, had traveled to the event alongside his family. In the chaos, his family struggled to find him and ultimately discovered him in critical condition. Despite receiving medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have confirmed Roy's death, and arrangements are being made to airlift his body back to Silchar. The incident adds a sombre note to the large-scale religious gathering, raising concerns about crowd management and safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)