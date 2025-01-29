Left Menu

Lost and Found: A Family's Quest at Kumbh Mela

A Jharkhand family has located their long-lost relative, Gangasagar Yadav, now known as Baba Rajkumar, at the Kumbh Mela after 27 years. Despite identifying him, Baba Rajkumar denies his former identity. The family seeks a DNA test for confirmation, maintaining hope amidst potential legal proceedings.

Updated: 29-01-2025 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping turn of events at the Kumbh Mela, a family from Jharkhand claims to have found a lost member after 27 years. Gangasagar Yadav, now a 65-year-old monk known as Baba Rajkumar, belongs to a specific monastic order, though he denies his past identity.

Gangasagar disappeared in 1998 during a trip to Patna, leaving his family devastated. It was only recently that a relative recognized him at the Kumbh Mela, leading to a confrontation where the family identified him based on distinctive features. Despite his refusal, they are adamant about their discovery.

The family has sought police involvement, demanding a DNA test to confirm their claims. As some family members return home, others remain at the Mela, prepared to take legal action if necessary to confirm Gangasagar's identity through the DNA test.

