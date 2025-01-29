Mega Handloom Park Boosts Mangalagiri Weavers' Livelihood

The state of Andhra Pradesh is launching a significant initiative aimed at revitalizing the handloom industry in Mangalagiri, Guntur district. Minister of Handlooms and Textiles, S Savitha, announced the establishment of a mega handloom park, providing a consistent source of income for local weavers.

Strategically positioned near Auto Nagar in Mangalagiri, the park plans to ensure financial stability for weavers throughout the year. The state government has pledged financial aid to support this initiative, reflecting their commitment to the welfare of the weaving community.

During a recent visit to the proposed site, Minister Savitha criticized the previous YSRCP administration, attributing significant losses faced by the weavers during their tenure. The government aims to turn these losses into a prosperous future with this new venture.

