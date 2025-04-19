Transformative Partnership: Empowering Rural Livelihoods in Jammu & Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) has initiated a strategic partnership with two nationally acclaimed organizations, OMPLIS and Kudumbashree NRO, to bolster institutional support for self-help groups across the Union Territory.

In a meeting spearheaded by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, the collaboration aims to harness national expertise for training and capacity-building efforts. Emphasizing the transformative potential, the chief secretary encouraged a strategic revamp of the mission to empower women and alleviate poverty in rural regions.

Both organizations presented robust plans, including financial empowerment, marketing strategies, and enterprise development, to facilitate sustainable growth. The proposals received strong support from officials, highlighting the government's commitment to fostering resilient rural communities premised on empowerment and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)