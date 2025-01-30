ReNew's 'Gift Warmth' Campaign Distributes 1 Million Blankets Nationwide
ReNew Energy Global Plc has concluded the 10th edition of its 'Gift Warmth' campaign, distributing one million blankets since 2015. The recent milestone reinforces ReNew's commitment to social impact by supporting vulnerable communities during harsh winters. The initiative collaborates with local authorities to target underserved populations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant achievement, ReNew Energy Global Plc has successfully concluded the 10th edition of its 'Gift Warmth' campaign. This initiative has distributed an impressive total of one million blankets across various regions in India since its inception in 2015.
The 10th edition saw around 200,000 blankets distributed this winter, with efforts extending to regions like Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, NCR, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat. A notable highlight was the distribution at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, attended by several prominent leaders, emphasizing the campaign's collaborative spirit.
ReNew underscores a commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and combating harsh winter conditions exacerbated by climate change. The 'Gift Warmth' initiative sources blankets from small-scale businesses, showcasing a dual focus on humanitarian aid and local economic support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indoor Innovation: Safeguarding Saffron Amidst Climate Change
Youth Urged to Act on Climate Change at Major Conference
Aadivasi.org: Transforming Gifts into Social Impact
Addressing Climate Change: A Global Call to Action
UN regrets US exit from global cooperation on health, climate change agreement