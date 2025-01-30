Left Menu

New Zealand's Taranaki Maunga: A Mountain's Legal Transformation

Taranaki Maunga, a sacred mountain in New Zealand, receives legal personhood, granting it rights and responsibilities like a human being. This move fulfills a redress agreement with the Maori people, acknowledging past injustices since colonization. The mountain's newfound status aims to protect its health and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:21 IST
New Zealand's Taranaki Maunga: A Mountain's Legal Transformation
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Taranaki Maunga, a revered mountain in New Zealand, has been legally acknowledged as a person. This groundbreaking decision allows it to possess rights and responsibilities just like a human being. The legal recognition is an effort to correct historical injustices suffered by Indigenous Maori communities due to colonization.

The legislation sees Taranaki Maunga as a 'living and indivisible whole', incorporating its physical and metaphysical elements. Rights granted include health protection, preservation of traditional practices, and conservation of the native wildlife. The move recognizes the mountain as a cultural and spiritual ancestor to Maori tribes.

The bill was passed unanimously in New Zealand's Parliament. This event marks another step in recognizing natural features as persons, a practice which began in 2014 with the recognition of Te Urewera forest. Such legal status is aimed at safeguarding the spiritual and cultural values of natural landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025