High-Ranking Officials Embark on Critical Maha Kumbh Review Following Tragic Stampede

In the wake of a fatal stampede, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police Prashant Kumar arrived at the Maha Kumbh Mela for an immediate assessment.

The top state officials touched down by helicopter in Arail before proceeding to the site of the incident. Their presence marked a crucial step in understanding and addressing the tragedy.

Thirty pilgrims were killed and many more injured amid the massive gathering at Sangam for Mauni Amavasya, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a thorough on-site investigation.

