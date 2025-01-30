Left Menu

High-Ranking Officials Embark on Critical Maha Kumbh Review Following Tragic Stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar conducted a field review at the Maha Kumbh Mela after a deadly stampede left 30 people dead and 60 injured. The officials were instructed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to assess the situation on the ground.

In the wake of a fatal stampede, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police Prashant Kumar arrived at the Maha Kumbh Mela for an immediate assessment.

The top state officials touched down by helicopter in Arail before proceeding to the site of the incident. Their presence marked a crucial step in understanding and addressing the tragedy.

Thirty pilgrims were killed and many more injured amid the massive gathering at Sangam for Mauni Amavasya, prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a thorough on-site investigation.

