Celebrating Empowerment: NCW Honors Paralympians on Foundation Day

The National Commission for Women is set to honor four remarkable female paralympians on its 33rd Foundation Day. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest, alongside NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar. The theme, “Nari tu Narayani”, highlights women's resilience, inspired by Ahilyadevi Holkar’s legacy. The event will include the release of Rahatkar's book celebrating women's empowerment.

Updated: 30-01-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:52 IST
Celebrating Empowerment: NCW Honors Paralympians on Foundation Day
The National Commission for Women (NCW) will mark its 33rd Foundation Day celebrating the achievements of four distinguished female paralympians. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will grace the occasion as the chief guest, accompanied by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.

This year's theme, "Nari tu Narayani," underscores the strength and resilience of women, drawing inspiration from Ahilyadevi Holkar's exemplary legacy of leadership and justice. The paralympians being honored are recognized not only for their perseverance and accomplishments but also as beacons of empowerment for future generations.

Adding further significance, Rahatkar will present the first copy of her book, "Karamyogini Veerangna," to Vice President Dhankhar. The book tributes the courage of Ahilyadevi Holkar, showcasing her pivotal role in reimagining leadership and governance. As part of the celebrations, discussions on Holkar's impactful life and her contributions to women's empowerment will be featured.

