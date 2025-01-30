Celebrating Empowerment: NCW Honors Paralympians on Foundation Day

The National Commission for Women (NCW) will mark its 33rd Foundation Day celebrating the achievements of four distinguished female paralympians. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will grace the occasion as the chief guest, accompanied by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.

This year's theme, "Nari tu Narayani," underscores the strength and resilience of women, drawing inspiration from Ahilyadevi Holkar's exemplary legacy of leadership and justice. The paralympians being honored are recognized not only for their perseverance and accomplishments but also as beacons of empowerment for future generations.

Adding further significance, Rahatkar will present the first copy of her book, "Karamyogini Veerangna," to Vice President Dhankhar. The book tributes the courage of Ahilyadevi Holkar, showcasing her pivotal role in reimagining leadership and governance. As part of the celebrations, discussions on Holkar's impactful life and her contributions to women's empowerment will be featured.

(With inputs from agencies.)