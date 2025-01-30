Parliamentary Spotlight on Media: Navigating Sensationalism and Fake News

A parliamentary committee is poised to tackle the pressing issue of media integrity in its upcoming meeting. The agenda includes rampant paid news, fake news proliferation, and the sensationalism of TV news. Digital disruption and declining readership have further strained traditional newspapers, as per insiders.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, chairing the committee on Communications and Information Technology, aims to scrutinize existing media laws. Concerns are rising over the disproportionate air-time given to crime and celebrity news, overshadowing vital issues. Media trials influencing public opinion also stand as a critical matter for discussion.

The session will further explore legal challenges deterring investigative journalism and the impact of social media giants on the nation's media landscape. Discussions may include appearances from key industry figures like the Prasar Bharti CEO and Press Registrar General, aiming for a comprehensive review of media regulations since 1867.

