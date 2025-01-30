Left Menu

Parliamentary Spotlight on Media: Navigating Sensationalism and Fake News

A parliamentary committee meeting, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, is set to address critical issues in modern media, including rampant fake news, sensationalism in TV news, the decline of traditional newspapers, and regulatory challenges. Key participants include the Information and Broadcasting Secretary and the Press Council of India Chairperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:35 IST
Parliamentary Spotlight on Media: Navigating Sensationalism and Fake News
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@PressCouncil_IN)
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary committee is poised to tackle the pressing issue of media integrity in its upcoming meeting. The agenda includes rampant paid news, fake news proliferation, and the sensationalism of TV news. Digital disruption and declining readership have further strained traditional newspapers, as per insiders.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, chairing the committee on Communications and Information Technology, aims to scrutinize existing media laws. Concerns are rising over the disproportionate air-time given to crime and celebrity news, overshadowing vital issues. Media trials influencing public opinion also stand as a critical matter for discussion.

The session will further explore legal challenges deterring investigative journalism and the impact of social media giants on the nation's media landscape. Discussions may include appearances from key industry figures like the Prasar Bharti CEO and Press Registrar General, aiming for a comprehensive review of media regulations since 1867.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025