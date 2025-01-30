Left Menu

Dave & Buster's Embarks on Exciting Indian Adventure: A New Era of Entertainment

Dave & Buster's, a renowned American entertainment and dining chain, announces its first entry into the Indian market. Its flagship outlet opens in Bangalore, offering a mix of gaming, dining, and social experiences. With an expanding global strategy, the brand plans further openings across India, starting with Mumbai.

Dave & Buster's, a leading name in entertainment and dining, is expanding its footprint into India, marking a new chapter for the brand. The flagship outlet has been unveiled at Mantri Avenue, Koramangala, Bangalore. It offers an exciting mix of gaming, bowling, and dining experiences, with American and Pan-Asian cuisine delights.

Spanning 27,000 sq ft, the venue introduces many world-class games to India for the first time, including Godzilla VR and NBA hoops. Guests can enjoy social gaming and India's first Nitro Lighting and Sparks-aided bowling experience. Shreya Malpani of the Malpani Group and Antonio Bautista of Dave & Buster's highlighted the partnership's importance in bringing premium entertainment to Indian audiences.

The collaboration aims to expand across India with 15 new locations planned, starting in Mumbai. Each location will feature localized menus and pricing. Founded in 1982, Dave & Buster's operates over 200 venues worldwide, known for its unique combination of dining, gaming, and immersive entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

