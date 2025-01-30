Honoring Gandhi's Legacy at The Ridge
On the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and dignitaries paid homage at The Ridge. Pathania emphasized Gandhi's pivotal role in India's independence and his enduring impact on freedom fighters and societal leaders. The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee held a parallel event.
On Thursday, dignitaries gathered at The Ridge to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with floral tributes led by Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.
During the proceedings, Pathania highlighted Gandhi's unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence, underscoring his pivotal role in India's struggle for independence.
Acknowledging the sacrifices of India's freedom fighters and soldiers, he urged society to adhere to the principles advocated by Gandhi, a sentiment echoed in a similar event organized by the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee.
