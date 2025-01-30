Left Menu

Honoring Gandhi's Legacy at The Ridge

On the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and dignitaries paid homage at The Ridge. Pathania emphasized Gandhi's pivotal role in India's independence and his enduring impact on freedom fighters and societal leaders. The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee held a parallel event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:15 IST
Honoring Gandhi's Legacy at The Ridge
Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, dignitaries gathered at The Ridge to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with floral tributes led by Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

During the proceedings, Pathania highlighted Gandhi's unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence, underscoring his pivotal role in India's struggle for independence.

Acknowledging the sacrifices of India's freedom fighters and soldiers, he urged society to adhere to the principles advocated by Gandhi, a sentiment echoed in a similar event organized by the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025