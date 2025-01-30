Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Cultural Confluence Beckons Millions

The upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is expected to draw 30 lakh international visitors. The event, spanning from January 13 to February 26, 2025, will feature initiatives to boost tourism, including e-visas, homestays in tribal areas, and redevelopment of the 'Incredible India' website. Challenges include rising tourism costs and infrastructure needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:28 IST
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Cultural Confluence Beckons Millions
The anticipated Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is set to attract an impressive 30 lakh international visitors, marking it as a major cultural gathering. Scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, the festival's projection has doubled due to rising interest, according to Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The government is enhancing tourism by introducing e-visa facilities and developing travel infrastructure over the past decade. The 'Chalo India' initiative encourages the diaspora to showcase India globally. Unique tribal homestays offer tourists an immersive experience, adding diversity to traditional tourism.

The Minister also highlighted the burgeoning middle-class potential to drive tourism for the next decade, despite challenges such as rising costs and infrastructure needs. Efforts to restructure 'Incredible India' and destination de-congestion are underway to harness this growth potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

