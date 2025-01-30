Left Menu

David Arquette Returns to Slasher Roots in 'Kill Or Be Killed'

David Arquette and rising star Alisha Newton headline 'Kill Or Be Killed', a summer slasher film that mixes freedom with fear. The movie, from writer Nick Zigler, bears semblance to iconic slasher classics while introducing a fresh narrative that is both terrifying and thrilling, as the body count rises.

Updated: 30-01-2025 22:21 IST
David Arquette (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
David Arquette, celebrated for his role as Dewey Riley in the 'Scream' series, is making a comeback to the slasher genre with 'Kill Or Be Killed'. Arquette joins Alisha Newton in this summer thriller, under the direction of David Straiton, with the screenplay by Nick Zigler, known for his work on 'Chucky' and 'The Purge' TV series, as reported by Deadline.

The storyline revolves around recent graduate Dani, portrayed by Newton, whose summer kicks off with a chilling discovery on the high school football field – a senior's mutilated body. The discovery comes with a threatening message and a yearbook photo, catapulting Dani and friends into a deadly game of survival. As fear grips their small town, the gruesome killings attract viral fame, challenging those involved to 'Kill or Be Killed'.

Producer Ryan Keller describes the film as a blend of classic slasher allure and modern horror appeal. Director David Straiton emphasizes the theme of freedom and fear colliding in the film's narrative, promising an unpredictable journey for audiences. 'Kill or Be Killed' aims to redefine the genre by merging nostalgic elements with a contemporary edge, enticing audiences into a world where survival instinct is paramount, echoed industry speakers in Deadline's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

