Maha Kumbh: Navigating Sacred Crowds Amidst Challenges
The Uttar Pradesh government intensifies efforts for crowd management at Maha Kumbh following a deadly stampede. Over 29.64 crore devotees participated in the event. Officials prioritize public safety, reducing VIP protocols and enhancing medical services to ensure a smooth experience as the festival proceeds.
- Country:
- India
Millions of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip, with the Uttar Pradesh government ramping up efforts on crowd management following a tragic stampede incident. The event witnessed more than 29.64 crore people participating, while officials affirmed a focus on safety and seamless executions of rituals.
The state government decided against enforcing VIP protocols during special bathing days to allow smooth pilgrim participation. Additionally, authorities reinforced security, announcing that prior notifications for VIP movements are mandatory to avoid disruptions. Meanwhile, health services have been strengthened significantly, with hospitals and first-aid posts prepared to cater to festival-goers.
Despite efforts, the incident stirred criticism from opposition parties, calling for a probe into the alleged mismanagement. Parliament discussions are expected as investigations continue, emphasizing the need for efficient and secure arrangements at the Maha Kumbh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Safety Measures Intensified at IIT Madras After Harassment Incident
Pioneering Safety: Hindustan Zinc's Tech Innovation for Workers
Nominee Backs Ongoing Tesla Probe Amid Safety Concerns
Safety Concerns Raised After IIT Madras Scholar Faces Harassment
Tragedy on the Tracks: Railway Safety Under Scrutiny