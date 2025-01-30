Unveiling Nalanda: A Global Legacy from Ancient India

Author Abhay K's latest book, 'Nalanda: How It Changed the World', was launched at the prestigious Jaipur Literature Festival on Thursday. The event featured notable participants including historian William Dalrymple and Professor Shailendra Raj Mehta. The book examines the intricate history, rise, and fall of the ancient educational institution Nalanda Mahavihara.

The book delves deep into Nalanda's contributions, highlighting its pivotal role in advancing fields such as science, mathematics, astronomy, philosophy, and art, among others. It also celebrates the illustrious scholars associated with Nalanda, including foreign dignitaries drawn to its scholarly repute. Dalrymple, during the event, read from 'The Golden Road' and discussed the works of Xuanzang, a biographer of Chinese monk Hwui-li, who praised Nalanda as a magnificent Buddhist monastery.

Abhay K emphasized that Nalanda paved the way for the modern concept of the university, pioneered the use of zero, and initiated the culture of book learning. Despite its destruction in the 14th century, the legacy of Nalanda inspired similar institutions worldwide. The latest, Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, marking a new chapter in global education history.

(With inputs from agencies.)