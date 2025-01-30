First Look at 'Wednesday' Season 2: A Netflix Teaser

The much-anticipated second season of 'Wednesday', starring Jenna Ortega, has been teased in a newly released sizzle reel by Netflix, according to People. This glimpse, revealed on January 30, showcases the intriguing landscape of Netflix series slated for 2025, with Ortega's 'Wednesday' prominently featured.

The promotional video opens with a young woman, caught in a whimsical journey as she attempts to watch 'Stranger Things' during a meeting, only to be thrust into the peculiar world of Netflix's varied lineup. Her adventures see intersections with 'Squid Game' enforcers and the haunting symbolism of 'Black Mirror'. Ultimately, she embodies Wednesday Addams, complete with signature braids and Nevermore Academy attire, before Ortega appears as the much-loved character.

Since its explosive release in November 2022, viewers have been captivated by 'Wednesday', a creation of Tim Burton, who also helmed several episodes in the first season. Jenna Ortega, alongside co-stars Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, and others, return for the new season, though some won't be reprising their roles. Fans can consume the entire first season on Netflix, as per the latest updates.

