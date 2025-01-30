Left Menu

First Look at 'Wednesday' Season 2: A Netflix Teaser

Netflix has shared a tantalizing first glimpse of the second season of 'Wednesday,' starring Jenna Ortega. The series, an instant hit upon its debut in 2022, will see most of its original cast returning. The teasers hint at an adventurous ride through Netflix's diverse programming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:20 IST
First Look at 'Wednesday' Season 2: A Netflix Teaser
Jenna Ortega (Image source: Instagram/ @jennaortega). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The much-anticipated second season of 'Wednesday', starring Jenna Ortega, has been teased in a newly released sizzle reel by Netflix, according to People. This glimpse, revealed on January 30, showcases the intriguing landscape of Netflix series slated for 2025, with Ortega's 'Wednesday' prominently featured.

The promotional video opens with a young woman, caught in a whimsical journey as she attempts to watch 'Stranger Things' during a meeting, only to be thrust into the peculiar world of Netflix's varied lineup. Her adventures see intersections with 'Squid Game' enforcers and the haunting symbolism of 'Black Mirror'. Ultimately, she embodies Wednesday Addams, complete with signature braids and Nevermore Academy attire, before Ortega appears as the much-loved character.

Since its explosive release in November 2022, viewers have been captivated by 'Wednesday', a creation of Tim Burton, who also helmed several episodes in the first season. Jenna Ortega, alongside co-stars Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, and others, return for the new season, though some won't be reprising their roles. Fans can consume the entire first season on Netflix, as per the latest updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025