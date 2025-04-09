Left Menu

Sequel in Sight: Netflix's 'Adolescence' Crime Drama Gears up for Season 2

Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment is in talks with Netflix and director Philip Barantini for a potential sequel to the successful British crime drama 'Adolescence'. The creators aim to expand the story while retaining its unique aspects. The series remains highly popular on Netflix's English TV list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:43 IST
A snip from the series (Photo/instagram/@netflixuk). Image Credit: ANI
Netflix's widely acclaimed series 'Adolescence' may soon see a sequel, with Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment reportedly in early negotiations alongside director Philip Barantini. Conversations about continuing the gripping British crime drama are already underway, according to Plan B co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

In an interview with Deadline, Gardner emphasized the importance of preserving the elements that made the first season compelling, while Kleiner expressed hopes of bringing back the original creators, actor Stephen Graham and writer Jack Thorne. 'Adolescence,' directed by Barantini, is not just any crime show; it's perceived as a masterclass due to its one-take episode format that immerses viewers deeply into the narrative.

Currently, 'Adolescence' continues to captivate audiences, climbing to the fourth position on Netflix's Most Popular English TV list. The series, which debuted on March 13, follows the controversial arrest of a 13-year-old accused of murder, delivering a narrative filled with tension and masterful storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

