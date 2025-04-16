Left Menu

Bengal Pro T20 League: Season 2 Set to Thrill with Unprecedented Cricket Action

The Cricket Association of Bengal is excited to announce Season 2 of the Bengal Pro T20 League, scheduled right after IPL 2025. The league aims to further gender inclusivity and showcase talent with eight men’s and women’s teams. Season 2 promises to elevate cricket enthusiasm with expanded digital coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:25 IST
Bengal Pro T20 League: Season 2 Set to Thrill with Unprecedented Cricket Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Cricket Association of Bengal has announced the return of the Bengal Pro T20 League for its second season, kicking off right after the IPL 2025. The league is set to enhance cricket fervor with the parallel men's and women's tournaments featuring eight franchise teams each.

Scheduled from mid-May to late June in 2025, this flagship domestic T20 tournament is expected to become a cornerstone event in cricket. It will provide a competitive platform for emerging cricketers from Bengal, showcasing their potential on a prominent stage while promoting gender inclusivity in sports.

Arivaa Sports, known for its commitment to fostering competitive spirit, will manage the league's operations. With broader digital coverage and a focus on scouting emerging players, the league aims to offer a world-class cricket experience to players and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025