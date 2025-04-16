Bengal Pro T20 League: Season 2 Set to Thrill with Unprecedented Cricket Action

The Cricket Association of Bengal has announced the return of the Bengal Pro T20 League for its second season, kicking off right after the IPL 2025. The league is set to enhance cricket fervor with the parallel men's and women's tournaments featuring eight franchise teams each.

Scheduled from mid-May to late June in 2025, this flagship domestic T20 tournament is expected to become a cornerstone event in cricket. It will provide a competitive platform for emerging cricketers from Bengal, showcasing their potential on a prominent stage while promoting gender inclusivity in sports.

Arivaa Sports, known for its commitment to fostering competitive spirit, will manage the league's operations. With broader digital coverage and a focus on scouting emerging players, the league aims to offer a world-class cricket experience to players and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)