ISRL Season 2: Supercharged Return with Salman Khan as Brand Ambassador

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) announces its second season with expanded ambitions and superstar Salman Khan as the brand ambassador. Following a successful inaugural season, ISRL aims to attract global motorsport talent, promising thrilling races, celebrity presence, and a professional platform for Indian motorsports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:00 IST
The player registrations for ISRL season two mega auction has opened. (Photo- ISRL). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is set to commence its much-anticipated second season, once again showcasing its innovative franchise-based format. Starting from April 24, 2025, riders from across the globe will participate, bringing heightened excitement and international flair.

Season 2 is bracing for a grander scale, featuring Bollywood icon Salman Khan as the new brand ambassador, boosting both reach and prominence. With growing international interest and domestic talent eager to compete, the league promises an exhilarating continuation of its successful inaugural season.

The first season of ISRL captivated audiences, hosting over 100 elite riders from nine countries and achieving unprecedented viewership. As registrations open, the league continues to set the stage for Indian motorsport to gain global recognition and expansion, cementing its place on the world's motorsport map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

